—Ryszard Czarnecki MEP says in a conversation with a portal wPolityce.pl.
wPolityce.pl: Grzegorz Schetyna went to Berlin to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel to allegedly talk about „saving Poland’s place in Europe”. What in your opinion is a real purpose of this visit?
Ryszard Czarnecki: This is a mistake of the Chancellor Merkel, because it is a known fact that the Leader of Civic Platform consistently wants not so much to win the election, because polls show that it is not possible, but to maintain the most radical anti-PiS electorate close to the Civic Platform, or to prevent it from going to the left or elsewhere. Hence the talk about Polexita. Moreover, Schetyna was the first person to say that the current Polish authorities want to leave the EU. He had invented it and has been repeating it since then. However, I am interested in the behavior of Chancellor Merkel more than in the anti-government obsessions of the Civic Platform, because that is really much more important. Civic Platform authorities are predictable and we know that they would attack Poland on every possible occasion. We cannot expect anything new here.
Did the Civic Platform leader went to Germany to seek help in the fight against Law and Justice?
He went there to seek political reinforcements in the struggle for power in Poland, so it must be called. It is obvious that the Civic Platform authorities are for the German authorities - no matter who rules Germany - much more convenient than the cumbersome Law and Justice governance that is fighting for the Polish national interest. Merkel tries to support Civic Platform, a party that, similarly to the CDU / CSU, is a member of the European People’s Party, the same faction at the European level. Apparently, Merkel wants to become a president of the European Commission and she does it for Germany, for herself or for Weber. But election of the head of the European Commission requires unanimity. Meanwhile, the situation where the politician, who is the head of the government in Europe, clearly plays on the political scene in Poland, may very much hinder the support of the candidate of Chancellor Merkel, or herself for the head of the European Commission. This is a fundamental issue, therefore a risky move for Chancellor Merkel. I am not so much interested in Schetyna, as I have already mentioned, because he is predictable. He is hardly able to surprise me with anything. He has already been to Brussels a lot of times and he has frequently been meeting with Merkel at the German embassy in Poland, as if there was no other place to go.
What is a plausible outcome of these conversations? What are the political benefits Civic Platform can derive from it?
It is a signal for their voters that they are not isolated internationally and have an auntie in Berlin who supports them. Schetyna claims that after winning the elections he will make Poland one of the EU leaders, but they had had 8 years to realize that gole and Poland’s main advantage at that time - apart from the funds that we still were entitled to - was the function for Tusk. Allow me to remind you of a disgrace when Sikorski was running for the NATO secretary general and then the head of EU diplomacy. So I suggest that the Civic Platform leaders better stop talking about what they will do when they are in power, because they have already been and fully presented their capabilities.
But is not Schetyna practicing foreign policy on his own account? Politicians and Internet users make remarks that he should have reconciled his decision with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
If it were a normal opposition, yes, but it is not. When Obama wanted to be elected president of the United States, he also went to Berlin. However, here we are dealing not so much with discussions about Polish-German relations, but rather about support for the action of overthrowing the government. If not on the streets, then abroad - we observe this scenario being implemented in this way. Merkel accepting Schetyna shows that they perceive him as their partner in Poland; that they support, publicize and promote him. Merkel, welcoming the Civic Platform leader, behaves like Merkel, who welcomed immigrants. I find both behaviors irrational.
Interviewed by Piotr Czartoryski-Sziler