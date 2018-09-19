This is a political fight involving such tools as relativism, discretion, and legal nihilism. As a result, it is supposed to lead to anarchy and lawlessness in Poland. There are some external entities involved in these activites
— the President of the Constitutional Tribunal, Julia Przyłębska says in an interview with Jacek and Michał Karnowski in the latest issue of the weekly” Sieci „.
Karnowscy in an interview with the President of the Constitutional Tribunal ask about the Constitution - its observance and respect for its principles. In the interview with Julia Przyłębska, they also draw attention to T-shirts with the inscription „Constitution”, being put on monuments and this word being chanted during manifestations. They wonder if it is supposed to be a reproach to the President of the Constitutional Tribunal herself.
I take this kind of actions as a signal that the Constitution is important. And I appreciate it. I am also happy that it is finally being read. It is a pity, though, that it is still read selectively and without understanding. Of course, not to mention the aspect related to the violation of law during this type of actions. If someone puts a shirt with an inscription „Constitution” on the cross, then, like millions of Poles I feel that my subjective right as a Catholic and Christian is violated - the right to respect religious feelings. In turn, „decorating” monuments violates the harmony of public space
— Julia Przyłębska explains.
In the interview, the President of the Constitutional Tribunal Julia Przyłębska also refers to the frequent argument of the opposition that the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland doesn’t exist.
Such a statement simply doesn’t correspond with the facts. The Court recognizes cases, the judges meet at General Assemblies. There is no problem with the functioning of the Constitutional Tribunal. And it must be remembered that it is the current opposition which in 2015, just after the victory of President Andrzej Duda, passed the law that allowed the judges to be elected prematurely („in reserve”). Few lawyers or commentators have expressed their opposition to actions that are clearly against the law. It was done in such a hurry that the regulations regarding entities having the right to submit candidates and regulations regarding deadlines were violated. […] This proves that we are dealing with double standards and that this is not about substantive discussion. This is a political fight involving such tools as relativism, discretion, and legal nihilism. As a result, it is supposed to lead to anarchy and lawlessness in Poland. There are some external entities involved in these activities, starting from other countries, through judicial institutions of these countries, right up to the Venice Commission, which creates groundless, unmeritorious opinions
— the President of the Constitutional Tribunal emphasizes.
Julia Przyłębska also talks about the pressures that are exerted on her and the Constitutional Tribunal.
I will not be intimidated. One of the overriding features of an independent judge must be courage. If every judge were brave, there would be only fair judgments. It is not easy. We all have our weaknesses, which we must fight; but if we are judges, it is our primary duty to make this effort. We must also fight against our fear. If the judge is afraid, he ceases to be independent. If I were afraid, I would have to give up my position, because it would mean that I can be easily influenced. It would be a kind of corruption, because exerting pressure and intimidation is also corrupting
— the judge Julia Przyłębska explains.
