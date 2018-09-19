Especially for you, we’ve selected the 15 most important quotes from an interview, which Jarosław Kaczyński, the President of the Law and Justice, the ruling party, has recently given to the „Sieci” weekly.
1. On the Polish-Israeli joint declaration:
Under these circumstances, obtaining a statement from the State of Israel, in which there is a very brief, true description of the history of these years, where the word „anti-Polonism” appears, is of great value. I emphasize: this is the point from which one can move to the real offensive
2. About the alliance with Israel:
I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu is aware of the fact that we are actually the only ally in Europe; the ally which he can confidently count on
3. On attacks on declaration and Kukiz‘15 club:
I am not surprised by the attacks of those who represent the National Democratic option, who want to revive this political direction. I do not question the historical merits of National Democracy, it is a completely different matter. With regard to criticism from this party: if I hear from MPs from this milieu, even those in Mr Kukiz’s club, that Poland should have been much more unyielding in this matter on several fronts, not only with Israel, but also with the United States, I can only smile. These are very childish conceptions
4. On the importance of the State of Israel:
Israel, although formally small, weighs a lot. It is like a small man who is known to be very strong indeed
5. On Donald Tusk:
His political and perhaps also moral qualifications are disastrous
6. How does Jarosław Kaczyński assess the work performance of Mateusz Morawiecki?
Yes, the Prime Minister, who walked, colloquially speaking, right into the fire, managed very well. I am very satisfied with his work and our cooperation. It works perfectly
7. Is it Mateusz Morawiecki who will lead PiS to parliamentary elections?
Unless there is a sudden thunderbolt falling on us from the sky, or there is a relevant factor changing the situation, yes, he will
8. A rebellion against power.
Please note: in Spain, people who have called for a rebellion against the democratic government are in prisons with the prospect of several years’ sentences. And how else can we qualify the actions of Schetyna, if not calling for rebellion, breaking the law?
9. About freedom.
Certainly, Polish public life requires some sort of arranging, but of course there will always be freedom in Poland, and this freedom is greater than it is in the West today. Poland must be and will always remain a country of freedom
10. On the activities of the opposition, protest of disabled people and a barnstorming tour of PiS politicians around the country.
Yes, the opposition’s been losing over the last months. But if they hope that it will dull our vigilance, they are wrong. That is to the Prime Minister’s credit, to the credit of his excellent rankings and his hard work. Prime Minister Morawiecki has responded to all these challenges very well. He is a person of incredible physical resilience, which in politics is not without significance. He has handled the situation satisfactorily and solved the problem of the protest of disabled people, not allowing the political use of the case, but also substantially increasing the benefits for the group that really needs help. The barnstorming tour of our activists around Poland, the great work of Prime Minister Beata Szydło is also of great importance for this success.
11. Will there be a change in the electoral legislation to the parliament?
I do not anticipate any corrections at the moment. It would of course be useful, but there would be such accusations that it is not worth it. We are focused on winning the elections according to the existing electoral rules
12. Will the European Commission break the will of the Polish government regarding the reform of the judiciary?
No, it will not, because it is either-or situation. If the judiciary is not reformed, there is very little sense in making other reforms, because sooner or later they will be negated and withdrawn by such courts
13. About the future of Andrzej Duda:
If you asked me who would be our candidate for the President in 2020, I would answer that the current President. But this decision will of course be officially made by the political council or party congress
14. On the end of pressure on the forced relocation of migrants:
I count on it; it really is a very big success of Poland and its Prime Minister. Our reasons and warnings, initially ridiculed and monstrously attacked, have finally been understood. Today, we should focus on helping in places where it is most needed, on site. It is exactly what Poland’s been doing more and more actively.
15. About his health.
As it is known to everybody, I have a leg problem which concerns my knee, and that’s my only serious illness. I suffered from an acute infection of the knee caused by some dangerous bacteria which required an urgent admission to the hospital. This could have happen to anyone and anyone would have been treated in this situation as an emergency. I am recovering from this ailment, still planning to undergo an operation. At present I am going through quite a serious antibiotic treatment, which is not without effect on my state of being. Blood results and all other tests are satisfactory. I am feeling good. Everything goes well. I have rehabilitation five times a week and can even walk without support, but I still avoid it. I do appreciate the concern and interest regarding my health of the Poles. I am aware of it and take it as a sign of sympathy. Thank you. There is no reason to worry - everything is fine and things have been getting better.