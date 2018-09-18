In 1939, Poland was torn apart by two murderous systems, which, like two birds of prey, have left wounds in it; the wounds that remain visible to the present day; no more totalitarianisms
— Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Monday. September 17 marks the 79th anniversary of Soviet aggression against Poland.
— the Head of Government wrote on his Twitter.
The historical truth will win if we remember and remind others about the crimes of communism and nazism. No more totalitarianisms!
— added Morawiecki.
On September 17, 1939, breaking the Polish-Soviet non-aggression pact, the Red Army entered the territory of the Republic of Poland, implementing the arrangements contained in the secret protocol of the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact. The consequence of the alliance of the two totalitarian regimes was a partition of desolate Poland.
As a result of Poland’s partition, the Soviet Union seized an area of over 190,000 sq km with a population of approximately 13 million. The downsized Vilnius Region was solemnly handed over to Lithuania by the Soviet authorities in October 1939. Not for long, however, as in June 1940 Lithuania, together with Latvia and Estonia, became part of the USSR. The number of victims among Polish citizens, who in 1939-1941 were under Soviet occupation, is not fully known to this day.