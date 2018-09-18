We are observing an explicit tendency to make the European Union a superstate that will interfere in the smallest matters of its Member States. This is an extremely dangerous tendency. When joining the European Union, Poland certainly did not perceive it as a superstate
— says Prof. Wojciech Polak, Polish historian and university teacher, to the portal wPolityce.pl
wPolityce.pl: Professor, what is your opinion on the European Parliament’s decision to pursue disciplinary action against Hungary under Article 7?
Prof. Wojciech Polak: The consent of the European Parliament to trigger Article 7 of the European Union treaty against Hungary is an obvious interference in Hungary’s internal affairs. Actually, it can be considered as totally unlawful. Europe craves to become left-liberal and requires the same from all the countries within the European Union. This kind of policy is likely to lead to the breakup of the Union in the long run.
It is said that similar proceedings will be launched in the future in relation to Romania, Bulgaria, and perhaps in relation to Poland. It is obviously an attack against sovereign nation-states. Why is this happening?
We are observing an explicit tendency to make the European Union a superstate that will interfere in the smallest matters of its Member States. This is an extremely dangerous tendency. When joining the European Union, Poland certainly did not perceive it as a superstate. Poles rather believed that they are joining the Europe of the Homelands, that is, the formula which had been proposed by General Charles de Gaulle. For most Poles, the European Union is the Europe of the Homelands, not a superstate. The Union’s desire to become a superstate is a dangerous one. In the EU superstate, the first violin will be played by the strongest country in Europe.
The strongest state of the European Union is Germany.
This will unfortunately be a superstate largely controlled by the Germans. Poland and other European countries, like Hungary, do not like this prospect. Most Poles do not approve of such a European Union.
The future European Parliament, which election takes place in Spring 2019, will probably have a different composition from the current one. It looks as though the voices of reason will prevail with regard to the future of the Union. What in your opinion is likely to happen?
Recently, I’ve been observing in Europe a return to national values. Successes in Italy or Sweden begin to relate to political groups that are keenly interested in preserving the individuality of a particular country and advocate conservative values. I think that this will also be reflected in the elections to the European Parliament. I do not know, however, how it will affect the European authorities. There is no simple solution or translation.
In Western Europe, the Islamic minority has a significant influence on the outcome of the election. The Swedish Democrats would have achieved a better result if Muslim immigrants had not voted.
Europe has embraced huge numbers of immigrants and gave them political powers. In this way, it has undermined its identity. I do not know how it will end. I think that Poland, Hungary and other countries which, luckily, still have room for maneuver should remain aloof towards the Union, take care of their interests and not allow excessive interference in their affairs. If necessary, these countries should know when to bang its fist on the table. Our policy towards the Union must be tough. We should create internal regional arrangements, such as the advisable and wise concept of the Three Seas Initiative.
Should this concept be implemented in cooperation with Germany?
Germans must be kept away from the Three Seas Initiative. The project carried out together with them seems pointless.