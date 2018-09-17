If the parliamentary elections were held in September, PiS (Law and Justice) (together with Solidarna Polska and Porozumienie) would get 43% support of people declaring voting; PO would get 18% of votes, Kukiz‘15 - 7%; only three parties would join the parliament - according to the latest CBOS survey.
The other parties included in the survey would not exceed the electoral threshold: SLD would receive 4%, PSL 4%, Nowoczesna 3% of votes, the party Wolność lead by Janusz Korwin-Mikke and the party Razem 2% each.
Those who were undecided about the party they want to support represented 16 percent of respondents declaring participation in elections.
If the parliamentary elections were held in the first half of September, 71 percent of respondents would take part in it; 14 percent would not go to elections, and 15 percent would be undecided.
The poll was carried out on 6-13 September on a group consisting of 1064 adult inhabitants of Poland.